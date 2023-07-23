Weather update: IMD predicts rains for three days in AP ahead of low pressure

The Indian Meteorological Department has reported that a surface circulation is ongoing in the northwest Bay of Bengal, which is likely to result in the formation of a low-pressure system in the northwestern and west-central Bay of Bengal, adjacent to Odisha-Uttarandhra, on Monday.

Against this backdrop, Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are expected to witness heavy rainfall for the next three days along woth strong winds with speeds of 30-40 km per hour.

The IMD further stated that the low-pressure system is expected to intensify into a cyclone within two days and move in a west-northwest direction, passing through South Odisha and north Coastal Andhra.

The Godavari River continues to experience flooding. At the Dowleswaram barrage, approximately 8,68,285 cusecs of inflow is recorded with 12,100 cusecs being released to the Godavari delta and the remaining 8,56,185 cusecs being discharged into the sea. The authorities are actively managing the water levels and flow to mitigate the impact of the floods.