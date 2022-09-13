Weather update: IMD predicts rains in Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow

The depression formed in the Bay of Bengal, which is currently over South Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha has weakened into a severe low pressure on Monday. The Meteorological department said it will move north-westwards over Madhya Pradesh and weaken further in a few hours. On the other hand, the monsoon trough has extended over the low pressure area to the northeast Bay of Bengal along with southwesterly winds blowing over the state.



As a result of this, light to moderate rains are likely to occur at some places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Tuesday and Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report on Monday night adding that gusty winds of of 45-55 km/h with a maximum speed of 65 km/h are expected along the coast on Tuesday.

The fishermen are advised not to go fishing in the sea. Meanwhile, surface circulation is likely to occur in North Bay of Bengal on 18th of this month. In the last 24 hours, heavy rains have occurred in the state with 4 cm of rain was recorded in Chintoor, 3.3 cm in Veeraghatta and 3.1 cm in Jiyammavalasa.