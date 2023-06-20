Live
Weather update: Parts of AP receives showers as Southwest Monsoon spreads
Highlights
With the Southwest Monsoon spreading at a brisk pace, heavy rain with gusty winds are occurring in many places of Andhra Pradesh especially in Krishna, Guntur and NTR districts.
With the Southwest Monsoon spreading at a brisk pace, heavy rain with gusty winds are occurring in many places of Andhra Pradesh especially in Krishna, Guntur and NTR districts. Heavy rain in Vijayawada this evening has left all the roads waterlogged. For the past two weeks, the city has been recording temperatures of over 40 degrees, causing people to suffer.
Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department said that there is a chance of rain in parts of Telangana.
The weather department have warned that there is a possibility of heatwaves in Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Hanumakonda, Warangal and Jangaon districts today.
