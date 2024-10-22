Weather Update: Rain Forecast for North Coastal Andhra as Low Pressure System Strengthens

Despite the absence of a cyclone threat, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning for potential rainfall in the North Coastal Andhra districts of Andhra Pradesh. A low pressure system that originated in the North Andaman Sea early Monday has gained strength and is currently moving northwestward.

According to meteorological officials, this system is expected to continue strengthening, potentially developing into a storm in the Bay of Bengal by Tuesday and Wednesday. It is projected to make landfall along the Odisha-West Bengal coastline on Thursday, with severe storm conditions anticipated between Puri and Sagar Island late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Visakha, and Anakapalli districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Light rain is expected in other regions as well.

Fishermen have been advised to refrain from venturing out to sea until Friday as a precautionary measure. The National Crisis Management Committee, led by the Union Cabinet Secretary, convened a video conference on cyclone preparedness on Monday, with RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department from Andhra Pradesh, participating to provide updates.

Officials confirmed that collectors from the North Coastal Andhra districts have been alerted, and both National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby for emergency relief operations. Additionally, coordination with naval officials has led to the safe return of fishermen currently at sea.