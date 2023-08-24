Weather update: Rain likely in next five days in AP amid expected low pressure

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the possibility of rain in the Telugu states. According to the India Meteorological Department, there will be rainfall for the next five days due to the expected formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. This weather pattern is expected to bring light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some areas.

In Andhra Pradesh, the influence of the low-pressure system is likely to result in light to moderate rains in districts such as Nellore, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kakinada, Eluru, and Tirupati.

In Telangana, districts including Medchal, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Bhuvanagiri are expected to receive rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued yellow and green alerts in these areas.

It is advisable to people to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and follow any safety guidelines or precautions issued by the authorities during this period of expected rainfall.