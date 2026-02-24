Weather Update: Rains likely in AP, Telangana over next three days amid low pressure

The weather in the Telugu states has undergone a significant shift due to the low pressure area that has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Rainfall is currently affecting many parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Meteorological Department has issued an update, indicating that light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected in the coming days.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, the low pressure area, which formed yesterday in the southeast Bay of Bengal, remains stationary today, February 24, 2026, at 8:30 am. Its associated surface circulation extends up to 3.1 km above sea level and is expected to drift eastwards, gradually weakening over the next 24 hours.

A trough from south interior Karnataka to Marathwada continues at a height of 0.9 km above sea level. Winds blowing from the northeast and southeast influence the lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh, including Yanam, contributing to the current weather pattern.

In North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, light to moderate rains and thunderstorms are predicted at one or two places on Tuesday, with similar conditions expected on Wednesday. By Thursday, dry weather is forecasted to return.

Similarly, the South Coast region of Andhra Pradesh may experience light to moderate rains and thunderstorms at one or two locations on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by dry weather on Thursday. Rayalaseema is also expected to see light to moderate rainfall at one or two sites on Tuesday and Wednesday, with dry conditions returning by Thursday.

Temperatures in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are unlikely to see significant changes over the next three days.

In Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre reports that the trough from south interior Karnataka to Marathwada persists at 0.9 km above sea level. Although the trough from West Bengal to the Andhra coast has weakened, the weather remains unsettled. Over the next three days, some districts may experience light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, with dry weather anticipated on Thursday.

Today, isolated districts in Telangana could face thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds alongside the rainfall. Overall, the coming days are expected to bring a mix of wet and dry weather across the Telugu states.