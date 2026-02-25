Albendazole distributed to children as part of National Deworming Day

Anantapur: Programme Officer Dr. S.B. Vishnu Murthy visited the RBSK District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) in Anantapur on Tuesday and reviewed the ongoing health services and outreach programmes. He inspected facilities and issued necessary instructions to medical staff.

As part of the National Deworming Day mop-up campaign, Albendazole 400 mg tablets were administered to follow-up cases at the DEIC centre, benefiting several children. At Sri Chaitanya English Medium School, Albendazole tablets were distributed to 51 students out of a total strength of 1,231 as part of the drive. District Immunisation Officer Dr. Naga Shashibhushan Reddy participated in the programme.

ROP (Retinopathy of Prematurity) screening was also conducted at the DEIC centre. A total of 28 cases were examined, including 15 new and 13 follow-up cases. Two children requiring advanced care were referred to Pushpagiri Eye Hospital, Kadapa, for further treatment.

Additionally, 10 students from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukula School, Korrapadu, were transported to the DEIC centre through the Child Health Transport Vehicle. They were provided free medical services and safely returned to their school. Other referred cases were also examined and treated accordingly.

Officials stated that such initiatives will continue to ensure comprehensive healthcare and early intervention services for children in the district.