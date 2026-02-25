Fee reimbursement: Eatala blasts Cong govt for turning deaf to pleas

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender launched a scathing attack on the Congress government during a meeting organised by BC student associations, intellectuals, and SC/ST groups at Somajiguda Press Club on Tuesday. He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of running a stone-hearted government that has lost all sense of humanity, pointing specifically to the fee reimbursement crisis that has driven students to suicide.

Rajender said that despite repeated appeals by opposition leaders and student unions, the government has remained entirely unmoved. He stressed that fee reimbursement arrears are not merely an issue for college managements but a matter of survival for lakhs of parents and students. If the government does not respond, Telangana society will revolt, he warned.

The BJP leader alleged that the Chief Minister is selling public lands to raise funds for Delhi, while a land mafia has grown around him, similar to the previous KCR regime. He cited the Ellammabanda land case, where government land worth Rs 7,000 crore was allegedly handed over to private interests, while fee reimbursement dues of Rs 9,000 crore remain unpaid. Rajender criticised the government for demolishing the huts of poor people while protecting land brokers, and accused officials of acting like slaves to political bosses. He said democracy has been reduced to a façade, with power centralised in the Chief Minister’s office.

He further condemned the neglect of retired employees and contractors, who are driven to desperation due to unpaid bills while brokers thrive.