CPM calls for state-wide protests over Kommera incident

Hyderabad: The Telangana State committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for State-wide protests on Wednesday condemning the alleged attack on a Dalit Rajaka family in Kommara village.

In a statement, CPM State secretary John Wesley alleged that members of an upper caste attacked the family and prevented them from entering a local temple. He claimed a young man was detained and tortured for three hours. During the assault, a two-month-old infant was allegedly kicked, leading to the baby’s death.

The CPM leader further alleged that police failed to provide protection to the victims. Instead of registering a complaint based on the victims’ version, cases were reportedly booked against them while accepting complaints from the attackers. The party demands immediate justice for the family and strict action against the perpetrators and negligent officials. This incident has sparked significant outrage across the region over the treatment of marginalised communities.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Backward Classes Commission visited Kummera village in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday to inquire into the recent incident that occurred during the Mallanna Jatara on February 19. Commission Chairman G Niranjan along with members Rapolu Jaiprakash, Tirumalagiri Surender and Balalakshmi Ranga conducted a field visit following reports that Ganesh and Monika belonging to the Backward Classes community were allegedly attacked during the fair.

The District Collector and Superintendent of Police briefed the commission on steps taken after the incident came to light and assured that appropriate action would be taken. Commission members paid floral tributes at the baby’s grave and observed two minutes of silence. They also interacted with the affected family members to understand the background of the incident and later held a detailed discussion with district officials to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.