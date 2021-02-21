Weather update: Rains likely to continue for next two days in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Weather: The surface trough was formed over seven other states across the country including two Telugu states. The surface trough was formed by winds coming from the west, with which the clouds covered the respective states.

The Meteorological department officials said another surface trough was formed due to easterly winds over the Bay of Bengal and predicted slight to moderate rains with thunder and lightning in many parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the next two days. The trough, which stretches from the coast of Tamil Nadu to the coast of Odisha, is expected to bring rains to Rayalaseema, South Coast, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the sky was overcast and it was raining in some places. With these rains the temperatures dropped by 4 to 5 degrees compared to the normal level. Temperatures were lower at night than during the day and people are trembling with this. Hyderabad recorded a low of 18 degrees on Saturday. Meteorological officials said that same weather is likely to continue for another three to four days.