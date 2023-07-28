Weather update: Rains to reduce as the low pressure area weakened

The Amaravati Meteorological Center has forecasted light to moderate rains with gusty winds, thunder, and lightning in many parts of the state on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The intensity of the rains has decreased as the low pressure system weakened and concentrated over South Odisha and adjoining North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Gusty winds, thunder, and lightning showers are expected with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph on Friday and Saturday, while light showers are likely at a few places on Sunday.



In terms of rainfall, Srikakulam district received the highest rainfall of 6.02 cm, followed by Visakhapatnam district with 5.24 cm. The average rainfall recorded in many districts on Thursday was 2.24 cm. However, Tirupati district experienced the lowest rainfall of 0.21 cm.

The heavy rains have led to increased water levels in rivers and overflowing streams and bends in the erstwhile Krishna district. The Metta and agency areas under the West Godavari district have also seen heavy rains, causing projects and ponds to overflow with floodwater. The water levels in Errakalva and Tammileru projects are gradually rising, and irrigation officials are closely monitoring the flood situation.

Similar conditions are observed in the erstwhile Kurnool district, where fresh rains have led to increased water levels in ponds, streams, and bends.