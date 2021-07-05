Weather update: South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive heavy rain for the next two days

The monsoon trough adjoining the Himalayan region in northern India is stable. As a result, a surface trough formed over the coast on Sunday morning due to which, there are signs of heavy rains in the southern coast and Rayalaseema for the next two days. The Meteorological Department officials said in a statement to this extent. Light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning is also expected in many places.



Meanwhile, meteorological department officials predicted that there were indications of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal in the second or third week of this month and if this low pressure formed, rains would intensify in the state. The state has received heavy rains in the last 24 hours with 45 to 50 km per hour in many places.



The rainfall of 9.3 cm in Vepada followed by 8.8 cm in Anandapuram, 7.2 cm in K Kotapadu, 7.1 cm in Santabommali, 6.3 in Yerrgondapalem, 5.9 cm in Mandasa and Anantagiri, 5.8 cm in Visakhapatnam, 5.7 in S. Kota, 5.2 cm in Koilkuntla, 5 cm in Denkada and Sompeta, 4.8 in Koeisapadu, 4.7 cm in Ramabadrapuram and Markapuram, 4.6 cm in Nidadavol, 4.5 cm in Gundlakuntalo recorded on yesterday.







