Week-long lockdown in Machilipatnam from Aug 3

Machilipatnam: With the increase of Covid-19 cases in the Krishna district headquarters Machilipanam, the government has decided to implement the lockdown from August 3 to 9 for seven days. The lockdown will be implemented in Machilipatnam corporation limits and suburban areas, said Perni Nani, Transport Minister on Wednesday.



Nani conducted a review meeting with the officials of the revenue, municipal, medical & health, police and other departments and discussed the cases being reported in the corporation and measures to be taken to check the number of cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Perni Nani said relaxation is given between 6 am and 9 am to the people to purchase groceries and vegetables as shops will be opened during these timings only. He felt lockdown implementation is must to save the lives of the people.

Referring to cases, he said 84 and 105 Coronavirus positive cases were registered on Monday and Tuesday respectively in Machilipatnam. He made it clear wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and following the Covid guidelines must to check the spread of Coronavirus. He suggested people to stay indoors and come out of homes to attend urgent and important works only. He regretted that many people particularly the hawkers, petty traders and daily wage workers and other people are not using the masks in spite of the repeated suggestions given by the police and other departments. He suggested Muslims to give gap of 20 minutes between the prayers on Bakrid festival day in mosques and asked the DSP Mahaboob Basha to conduct a meeting with the local Muslim leaders and spiritual leaders to discuss the precautions to be taken during Namaz in mosques.

He said the government is ready to purchase RTPCR machines to conduct Covid tests. He informed that seven machines are already in Vijayawada and each machine costs Rs 45 lakh. Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer Khaja Vali, municipal commissioner Sivarama Krishna, Bandar DSP Mahaboob Basha, Covid special officer Dr Balasubramanyam and other officials attended the meeting.