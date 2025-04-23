Welfare Minister calls for making Prakasam anaemia-free district

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and collector A Thameem Ansariya urged everyone to work towards making Prakasam district free from anaemia.

The minister and the collector participated in the closing ceremony of the Nutrition Fortnight (Poshan Pakhwada) celebrations organised by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in Ongole on Tuesday. As part of the celebrations, a rally was conducted from the Collectorate to the Mini Stadium.

Mayor Gangada Sujata, Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, ICDS Project Director Hena Sujan, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Venkateswara Rao, along with officials from DRDA and MEPMA, ASHA workers, students, and others also participated. Joint collector Gopal Krishna administered an oath to the participants.

Speaking at the event, Minister Dr Swamy emphasised that childhood is precious, and the government’s primary goal is to ensure every child lives a healthy life.

He stressed the need to reduce infant and maternal mortality rates in the district and highlighted the concerning prevalence of child marriages in Prakasam district that must be prevented. The minister explained that the Nutrition Fortnight, observed from the April 8th to the 22nd, focused on different themes each day.

He emphasised that the first 1,000 days of a child’s life after birth are crucial, requiring proper nutrition, mental development training, and efforts to eliminate anaemia among pregnant women, new mothers, and adolescent girls. He called for strong coordination between ICDS, the Medical Health Department, and the Education Department. The minister praised the establishment of a District Child Resource Centre and a lactation room for mothers with infants at the Collectorate.

Collector Thameem Ansariya detailed the various activities conducted during the 15-day programme, including awareness sessions on breastfeeding, village-level health and sanitation nutrition days, and counselling for proper care during the first 1,000 days from conception to age two. She confirmed that efforts are ongoing to make Prakasam an anaemia-free district with everyone’s cooperation.

Following the speeches, the minister, collector, and other officials inaugurated the breastfeeding room for nursing mothers at the Collectorate. The minister also visited the District Child Resource Centre and inspected a photo exhibition arranged for the occasion.