Welfare of poor govt priority: MLA

Guntur: Coalition government in the state is committed to the welfare of the poor, said Guntur East MLA Md Naseer. He distributed NTR Bharosa pensions in Ahmed Nagar of the 12th Division and Rajavari Thota of the 6th Division along with Sachivalayam staff on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the 1st of every month brings smiles to the faces of the elderly, widows, and the differently-abled, as pensions reach their homes on time, protecting their self-respect. He said elders expressed happiness, saying Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is sending money for them like an elder son.

He recalled that during the previous government, families had to wait six months to transfer pensions after a beneficiary’s death, whereas now the spouse receives it from the next month.