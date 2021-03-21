Welfare schemes helped YSRCP win civic polls: Botcha Satyanarayana

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana said that voters elected YSRCP candidates in the municipal elections because the government is committed for the welfare of people and implementing several welfare schemes for the poor.

He addressed a meeting to celebrate the victory of the party candidates of Sattenapalli Municipality here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the welfare schemes being implemented by the government benefited the poor.

He recalled that during the TDP rule, the Janma Bhoomi Committees committed irregularities and faced wrath of the people and they defeated the TDP in the Assembly elections. He urged volunteers to work with commitment and dedication and render services to the people.

He urged the newly-elected municipal councillors to draw inspiration from veteran freedom-fighter and former MLA Vavilala Gopala Krishnaiah and render services to the people and develop infrastructure in Sattenapalli town.

He stressed on the need to develop Sattenapalli Municipality according to increasing needs of the people.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayalu said that the Central government will develop Perecherla-Kondamodu highway as national highway and solve traffic problem.

MLA Ambati Ramababu, MLA Bolla Brahmma Naidu, MLC DokkaManikya Vara Prasad, Chief Whip in the State Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, Sattenapalli Municipal Chairperson Challamcherla Lakshmi Tulasi felicitated Botcha Satyanarayana.