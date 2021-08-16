Welfare schemes reaching targetted sections: Anil Kumar Yadav

Kurnool: The 75th Independence Day celebrations were celebrated on a grand note at the District Police Parade ground here on Sunday.

Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, Minister for Water Resources and district in-charge Minister, was the chief guest on the occasion. He unfurled the tricolour at the function and inspected the guard of honour from police personnel. Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram, District Collector P Koteswara Rao and SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy also attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar Yadav said that several great leaders had sacrificied their lives to make India a free and independent nation. Several great personalities like Muthukuru Goudappa, Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy, Sardar Naappa and the last Nawab of Kurnool Gulam Rasoon Khan sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving to ensure development of Kurnool on all fronts. The YSRCP government has introduced several welfare schemes during the last two years under Navaratnalu, he pointed out. Almost all welfare schemes were reaching the actual beneficiaries and the implementation of these schemes was being done in a vivid manner giving no scope to corruption. He said the government was continuing the schemes despite facing financial crisis due to the pandemic.

The Minister called upon the district officials to join hands in the development of Kurnool district and to ensure the district tops among other districts in the State. He later wished all the citizens, denizens and the participants a Happy Independence Day. He also inspected the stalls set up by various departments and the tableaus put on display. Later, the Minister, the Collector and SP distributed commendation certificates to 69 officials belonging to various departments in the district.

The Minister also felicitated freedom fighters Vengamma, Subbamma and the family members of freedom fighters. The cultural programmes presented by school children have enthralled the audience.