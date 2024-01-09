Welfare schemes should be implemented for tribals

KAKINADA: State ST Commission member Vaditya Shankar Naik said that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy provides welfare schemes to people of all sections and good governance like no other state in the country.

He suggested that the authorities should work hard to ensure that the fruits of the welfare schemes implemented by the state government reach 100 percent of the people of the tribal villages.

As part of his visit to Kakinada district, he toured Mettachinta and Girijapuram tribal villages in Prattipadu mandal on Tuesday. Talked to the tribal families and got to know the problems. Issues like caste verification, laxity in the issuance of valid documents, roads, drainage, drinking water, and electricity in the villages mainly came to his attention.

On this occasion, Vaditya Shankar Naik discussed the problems of tribal villages with the officials of Revenue, Housing, RWS, Panchayat Raj and other departments. He ordered to pay special attention to the unresolved issues and solve them. He warned that strict action would be taken against the officials who do not implement the government rules properly.

He stayed at Girijapuram on Tuesday night. District Tribal Welfare Officer A. Vijaya Shanthi, Deputy Tahsildar K. Punyavathi of Prathipadu and MPDO Kumar Babu were with him.