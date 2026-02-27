  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

SEBI revamps MF rules; adds life cycle funds

  • Created On:  27 Feb 2026 11:08 AM IST
SEBI revamps MF rules; adds life cycle funds
X

Solution-oriented schemes scrapped; naming and disclosure norms tightened

New Delhi/Mumbai: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday unveiled a revamped framework for mutual fund (MF) classification, introducing Life Cycle Funds, discontinuing the Solution-Oriented Schemes category, including children’s and retirement funds, and tightening disclosure, naming and portfolio overlap norms to ensure “true-to-label” positioning. The overhaul aims to simplify product offerings, curb exaggerated return claims in scheme names and align regulations with the evolving mutual fund landscape and emerging asset classes.

Under the revised framework, mutual fund schemes will be broadly classified into five categories—Equity, Debt, Hybrid, Life Cycle, and Other Schemes, which include Fund of Funds (FoFs) and Passive Schemes such as index funds and ETFs. To ensure uniformity and easy identification, SEBI has mandated that scheme names must mirror their category, disallowing words or phrases that highlight only return potential. The “type of scheme” description in offer documents and advertisements must strictly follow SEBI’s prescribed format.

The Solution-Oriented Schemes category has been discontinued with immediate effect. Existing children’s and retirement funds will stop accepting fresh subscriptions and will be merged with schemes having similar asset allocation and risk profiles, subject to SEBI approval.

Tags

SEBI Mutual Fund ReformsLife Cycle FundsSolution-Oriented Schemes DiscontinuedMutual Fund Classification OverhaulTrue-to-Label Norms
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

7-yr-old boy’s organs save four lives in B’luru

7-yr-old boy’s organs save four lives in B’luru

National News

More
Share it
X