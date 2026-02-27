Arrangements complete for CJI visit: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that elaborate arrangements are being made for the visit of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to Vijayawada on March 1. He stated that the prestigious symposium on mediation would be hosted in the city for the first time in South India.

In this connection, the collector conducted a virtual coordination meeting with officials from the judiciary, protocol, police, revenue and other departments from his office in Vijayawada on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements with them.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that for the first time in South India, a Symposium on Mediation would be conducted in Vijayawada. The event would be attended by Supreme Court judges, the Chief Justice of the High Court, High Court judges and representatives from across districts.

Lakshmisha stated that comprehensive arrangements are being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme, including accommodation, transportation and security for visiting dignitaries. Special focus is being given to security measures at the Andhra Loyola Convention Centre, the venue of the event, he added.

NTR dist ready for NEET-2026

In a separate development, the Collector said the district administration is fully prepared for the conduct of NEET-2026. He participated virtually in a video conference held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General regarding examination arrangements.

District NEET Coordinator Dr M Gopikrishna also participated in the meeting and briefed officials on coordination among staff and supervision of centres.