Optimum, ABeam open GCCs in Hyd, Chennai for AI-led growth

Singapore-headquartered IT services firm Optimum Solutions and Japan-based global consulting company ABeam Consulting have launched integrated Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad on Thursday, marking a major expansion of their decade-long strategic partnership.

The new centres including in Chennai will function as global delivery hubs supporting Japanese and multinational enterprises in digital transformation, enterprise modernisation, cloud migration, data engineering, and AI-led innovation. The companies expect the GCCs to scale to approximately 2,000 professionals by 2030, reinforcing India’s role as a strategic execution base for large-scale transformation programmes.

The expansion comes amid growing investments by Japanese enterprises in AI-enabled operating models, cloud modernisation, and platform-driven transformation. India has increasingly emerged as a preferred destination for high-value digital engineering and complex programme delivery. The Hyderabad and Chennai GCCs combine ABeam Consulting’s advisory capabilities and long-standing relationships with Japanese enterprises with Optimum Solutions’ engineering scale and global delivery expertise. The centres will operate under a unified governance and shared ownership structure designed to enhance speed, accountability, and resilience in managing multi-year transformation initiatives. Unlike traditional outsourcing models, the GCC framework represents a long-term structural investment in capability building, integrated execution, and talent development. Both companies expect a rising share of their global programme delivery to be anchored in India over the coming years.

Together, the two firms have a combined revenue base exceeding $1.5 billion and employ more than 12,000 professionals worldwide. Optimum Solutions views the GCC expansion as a central pillar of its next growth phase, while ABeam Consulting aims to strengthen its global delivery ecosystem to better support Japanese enterprises navigating complex and rapidly evolving technology landscapes.