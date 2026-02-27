Saint-Gobain, NAC-AP sign MoU

Amaravati: In a significant step towards strengthening industry-academia collaboration in the construction sector, Saint-Gobain India on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Academy of Construction–AP (NAC-AP), in the presence of Director General G Ganesh Kumar.

A delegation from Saint-Gobain India visited NAC-AP and held detailed discussions with senior officials on promoting advanced construction technologies and industry-aligned skill development. The MoU was formally exchanged during the meeting, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing practical training in modern construction systems. Under the agreement, a dedicated False Ceiling and Drywall Technology Lab will be established at Amaravati in collaboration with NAC-AP. The proposed facility will function as a Centre of Excellence, offering hands-on training to youth, vocational trainees, and construction professionals in contemporary interior systems and lightweight construction technologies.

During the interaction, the Saint-Gobain team highlighted the growing demand for skilled manpower in drywall and false ceiling installations across the rapidly expanding construction industry.