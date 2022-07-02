WhatsApp number for civic services launched

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Adimulapu Suresh directed the officials of engineering, water works, MEPMA and other departments to set up the foundation plaque and display the details of the relevant works before starting any work. He instructed them to inaugurate them with people's representatives once the works are completed.

The Minister held review meeting with Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation officials at the Municipal Corporation office here on Friday. He directed the officials that each development work should be completed within the specified time frame. The authorities and staff were asked to take special measures on providing drinking water and sanitation. He reviewed the works to be undertaken with the Rs 125 crore sanctioned for urban development.

The officials through PPT briefed Minister Suresh on the comprehensive development of indoor stadium, Kambala pond, Eat Street, Riverfront Bund, multi-level car parking, model roads, parks, urban health clinics and more.

MP Margani Bharat Ram said the responsibility of the contractors should be fixed in every work undertaken in the city. Upon completion of the work, the maintenance responsibility will remain with the contractor for three years, he said.

RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy requested to fill vacant teacher posts in municipal schools in the city.

District Collector K Madhavi Latha and Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that the WhatsApp number 9494060060 has been made available to provide better services to the people of the city.

The officials said that out of the total 17 works sanctioned to the city, 14 works are being carried out. Tenders for six works have been completed, four works are in the tender stage and two works have been submitted for technical approval.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, DCCB Chairman A Veerraju, YSRCP Rajamahendravaram rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar, Municipal SE J Panduranga Rao and MHO Vinutna participated.