Wheelchairs distributed to special children

Ongole: Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu distributed wheelchairs to 25 children with special needs at the District Bala Bhavitha Centre in the Government General Hospital-Ongole on Thursday.

Distributing the wheelchairs, each valued at Rs 12000, donated by the People’s Welfare Association, Collector Raja Babu commended its representative, Jonathan, for the generous contribution. He emphasised that early intervention yields positive outcomes for children with disabilities.

Raja Babu acknowledged parents’ anxieties about their children’s futures and highlighted that many children have shown remarkable improvement after treatment at the centre.

He explained that the facility provides medical care, physiotherapy, wheelchairs, and assistive devices to children with disabilities. He urged parents to use the centre’s comprehensive services.

The Collector appealed to citizens to use government hospital services, noting that experienced doctors now offer quality healthcare comparable to that of corporate hospitals at minimal cost.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Venkateswara Rao, Bala Bhavitha Centre Officer Dr Bhagirathi Devi, and other medical officials attended the programme.