Wheelchairs to be distributed soon to differently abled

Kurnool: Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya stated that the disabled persons are being identified as ‘differently talented’ instead of disabled, due to the extraordinary talent among the disabled people. She participated as a chief guest at a programme held on 64th International Day of Persons with Disabilities, organised at BR Ambedkar Bhavan here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the Joint Collector informed that the government has introduced several schemes for the differently abled. She assured to issue ration cards to those, who do not have them. She informed that Rs 15 lakh has been received from IOCL and CSR funds for the distribution of wheelchairs to the disabled people, which will be distributed immediately after getting orders from the regional office.

Stating that four days ago tabs have been distributed to the differently abled students of Bhavitha Centre, the Joint Collector informed that initiatives are being taken to provide tabs to the students, who were absent on the day of distribution. Informing that voter enrolment will commence from January 1 next year, she suggested them to enrol as voters, who have completed 18 years of age after filling form 6. Later, JC Mourya and other officials presented prizes and felicitated with shawl and memento.

Earlier, a huge rally was taken out from the Collectorate to Raj Vihar Centre, which was flagged off by Mayor BY Ramaiah and KDCC bank chairman Vijaya Manohari. MEPMA Project Director Nagasiva Leela, disabled welfare department assistant director Raiz Fathima and others participated.