White tiger Sameer passes away at SV Zoo Park

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati bid an emotional farewell to its much-admired white tiger, Sameer, who died early on Sunday following prolonged age-related health issues. The 19-year-old feline had been a major attraction at the zoo for over a decade before his health began to decline.

Zoo authorities said that Sameer, who had been under constant medical supervision for several months, succumbed to complications linked to old age. A team from the Pathology Department of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University conducted a post-mortem examination, confirming that the tiger suffered from hydronephrosis — a kidney ailment—along with other geriatric conditions.

Brought from Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park in 2011 when he was just five years old, Sameer quickly became one of the most adored residents of the Tirupati zoo. His striking white coat and calm demeanour made him a favourite among both visitors and staff.

In recent years, however, Sameer’s health had deteriorated steadily. Officials noted that his movement became restricted, and to ensure his comfort, he was taken off public display about a year ago. Over the past three months, his condition worsened significantly—he gradually stopped eating solid food and survived only on a liquid diet before becoming completely immobile last week.

Despite the round-the-clock care extended by the zoo’s veterinary team and animal keepers, Sameer breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday. Expressing grief, the zoo management said the white tiger had been ‘a symbol of pride for the park.