Who will be next LS Speaker?

New Delhi: The BJP formed a Cabinet of 72 ministers despite falling short of a majority within four days. But the crucial question of selecting the Lok Sabha Speaker remains unanswered with its allies -- TDP and JDU -- vying for the coveted post.

The first and second Narendra Modi governments were sworn in 10 and seven days, respectively, after the poll results. This time, the BJP fell short of a majority and its top leadership had to hold several discussions with the allies, especially N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, to reach a consensus on ministerial berths. Yet, the BJP managed to hold the swearing-in ceremony of a full Cabinet of 72 ministers just four days after the verdict.

A key question, however, remains - who gets the Lok Sabha Speaker's post? Multiple reports have claimed that both the TDP and JDU, which have emerged as kingmakers in this election, are still engaged in consultations over the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post.

Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh has demanded that the Lok Sabha Speaker post should be given to the TDP or any other NDA alliance partners.

"TDP should have a Speaker in the NDA government. A BJP Speaker will be fatal for the parliamentary tradition. In Modi 2.0, 150 MPs were suspended from the House. These people will break small parties to remain in power,” Sanjay Singh said.

According to reports, AP unit BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari and first-time MP GM Harish Madhur, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi, are said to be frontrunners for the key post. Harish won with a margin of more than 3.42 lakh from Amalapuram constituency on TDP ticket.

According to the Constitution, the Speaker's post falls vacant just before the new Lok Sabha meets for the first time. A pro-tem Speaker appointed by the President administers the oath of office to the new MPs. Subsequently, a Lok Sabha Speaker is elected by a simple majority. While there are no specific criteria to be elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker, an understanding of the Constitution and parliamentary rules is an advantage. In the last two Lok Sabhas, in which the BJP enjoyed a majority, Sumitra Mahajan and Om Birla were the Speakers.

The position of Lok Sabha Speaker is a tricky one. As someone who runs the House, the Speaker's post is supposed to be non-partisan, but the one who occupies it has taken over the prestigious role after he/she has won an election as a representative of a particular party.

Naidu and Nitish Kumar are political veterans and want the Speaker's post as a safeguard. Over the past couple of years, there have been multiple cases of mutiny within ruling parties that have led to splits and even toppled governments. In such cases, the anti-defection law comes into play, and this law gives a very powerful position to the Speaker of the House.

"Chairman or the Speaker of the House have absolute power in deciding the cases pertaining to disqualification of members on the ground of defection," the law states. In fact, Nitish Kumar has in the past accused the BJP of trying to break his party. The kingmakers, therefore, do not want to wake up to a mutiny and want the Speaker's post as a shield against any such tactic.