Will Avinash Reddy be Arrested tomorrow?

Kurnool: After a day long high tension and drama CBI team has been asked to stay put in Kurnool and wait for Apex court direction on Tuesday. Based on Supreme Court's decision CBI will take further decision regarding arresting him.



Earlier during day CBI officials met SP Kurnool for necessary police forces to arrest him but police is said to have expressed their inability as it could lead to serious law and order problem. Reddy is staying in Viswabharati hospital where his mother is ssid to be in critical condition. In the evening YS Vijayalakshmi called on Avinash Reddy's mother.

