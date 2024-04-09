Live
Just In
Will develop Nellore as No. 1 smart city: Narayana
Nellore TDP MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, City TDP MLA candidate Dr P Narayana and Rural TDP MLA candidate Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy attended as chief guests at Nellore district Christians’ meeting held at Kasturba Kalaksheram in Nellore on Monday.
They participated in special prayers. Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said that though he didn’t won election in Nellore, for being born in Nellore, he established Narayana educational institutions in 28 States across the country.
‘Aiming to do something good to my birthplace, I discussed with the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu and developed Nellore city with Rs 5,200 crore funds,’ he reminded. He urged Christian community to elect him as MLA and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as MP with huge majority, assuring to transform Nellore as number one smart city in the country.