Will develop state into strategic minerals hub: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to transform the state into an Integrated Strategic Material Hub, focusing on the effective utilisation and value addition of beach sand minerals available along the coastline. Chairing a review meeting of the Mining Department at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister discussed the proposed Andhra Pradesh Titanium and Strategic Materials Mission (AP-TSMM) and emphasised the need to leverage the state’s mineral resources to boost industrial growth.

Naidu said the mission should aim to attract Rs 50,000 crore in investments and generate about 40,000 jobs over the next 10 years, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a major centre for strategic minerals and advanced materials industries. He instructed officials to study policies adopted by the Central government and other states on the extraction and processing of rare minerals and to explore opportunities for establishing value-addition industries within the state.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that beach sand minerals found along Andhra Pradesh’s coastline are among the most valuable mineral deposits in the country. These minerals are widely used in sectors such as aerospace, defence, electronics and renewable energy. To efficiently utilise these resources, the government is considering the establishment of three major mineral processing clusters in coastal districts.

The proposed projects include a Titanium Park in Srikakulam with a production target of 1.5 million tonnes per year, a Rare Earth Corridor in Anakapalli aimed at producing 25,000 tonnes annually, and an Integrated Titanium and Rare Earth Corridor in Machilipatnam.

Officials said these projects would help build a strong value chain for strategic minerals in the state, enabling processing and manufacturing activities instead of merely exporting raw materials.

The CM stressed that such initiatives could significantly strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s industrial base and place the state on the global map in strategic materials manufacturing. Minister for Mines Kollu Ravindra and Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena attended the meeting.