Will extend full support to resolve Maratha issues: Savitha

Vijayawada: Minister for BC Welfare, Economically Weaker Sections Welfare, Handlooms & Textiles S. Savitha on Saturday assured full support to address the long-pending issues of the Maratha community in Andhra Pradesh, including demands related to reservation, caste consolidation, and inclusion in the Central OBC list.

On Saturday, a delegation of Maratha Rashtra Sangham – Andhra Pradesh met the Minister in Vijayawada and submitted a memorandum highlighting the social, educational, and employment challenges faced by the community. The delegation urged the government to take necessary steps to ensure proper recognition and welfare measures. Speaking on the occasion, Sangham President Maratha Venkat Somaji explained that multiple caste entries related to the Maratha community need consolidation to avoid confusion and ensure access to welfare schemes. He also stressed the importance of securing Central OBC status to strengthen opportunities for the community in education and employment. Responding positively, Minister Savitha said the matter would be examined seriously and assured that discussions would be held with the concerned officials to arrive at a just and fair solution. She reiterated that the government is committed to social justice and welfare of backward communities, and promised to extend all possible assistance in resolving the issues raised by the Maratha representatives.

The Minister also noted that the government is taking steps to support communities facing long-standing concerns and will take appropriate action after reviewing the memorandum and consulting the relevant departments.

On the occasion, leaders of Maratha Rashtra Sangham felicitated the Minister by presenting a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a book on the history of Marathas in South India as a mark of respect. Among those present were Sangham leaders Vasanth Rao Jadhav, Ankush Sakhale, and other representatives.