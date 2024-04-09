Will Jagan become CM again?

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Date of birth 21st December 1972 at 1.30 am pulivendla. Birth star Arudra 2nd charan. Janma lagna Kanya. In this horoscope, lagna lord mercury is in 3rd house in virgothama along with 2nd and 9th lord Venus. Hence dharma karmadipatya yoga has been formed. Due to this yoga, he will develop schemes for poor people.

From Janma lagna 4th house occupied by Jupiter along with Rahu and Sun. Hence hamsa maha purusha yoga has been formed. Due to this yoga, native will have kind heart.

From moon sign, 7th house occupied by Jupiter. Hence gajakesari yoga has been formed. Till his life end, he will not get any financial problems. Mainly 9th house occupied by Saturn. Hence he will be a mass leader.

From 10.05.2019 to 10.05.2036, native will run mercury major period. During this period, politically the period is good for him.

From 04.10.2022 to 04.08.2025 native will run mercury major period by Venus sub period. During this period. he will get excellent developments. Chances of becoming CM for the second time are bright.