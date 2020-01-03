Will resign if proved guilty: YSRCP MLA Rama Krishna on TDP allegations

Ever since the announcement of three capitals by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state assembly, there has been a heated war of words between TDP and YSRCP. Off late, The YSRCP had released a video on how the TDP leaders had undergone insider trading in Amaravati before it was declared as capital.

The YSRCP leaders alleged that TDP had made huge money in Amaravati with the idea of insider trading, while the TDP claims that YSRCP leader also has the share in insider trading. Moreover, TDP alleged that Mangalagiri MLA has five acres of land in Amaravati.

Reacting to TDP allegations, Mangalgiri YCP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy aka RK challenged that if he is proved guilty on insider trading charges, he will forgo his assets to TDP leaders. He also asserted that he would resign for legislature if he is proved of having five acres of land in Neerukonda.

"Krishna and Guntur districts are leading in all fronts Rayalaseema, and North Coastal Andhra also need to be developed," MLA RK said. Taking potshots at Chandrababu, Pawan and Lokesh, RK told that they should be ashamed to speak about the capital. The MLA alleged Pawan Kalyan to be the new Benami of Naidu who went to Karakatta at midnight and took a package. He questioned Pawan for not contesting in Mangalagiri.