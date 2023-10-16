Live
Will shift to Visakhapatnam in December, says YS Jagan at inauguration of Infosys office
During his visit to Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that governance will soon be shifted to Visakhapatnam. He stated that he will personally shift to Visakhapatnam before December, emphasizing the city's potential to become an IT hub and highlighting its status as the largest city in Andhra Pradesh.
CM Jagan mentioned the presence of an international airport and a vast coastal area, which make Visakhapatnam an attractive location for investment by renowned companies. He assured that the government will provide necessary infrastructure and facilities to support companies investing in AP, with a commitment to rule from Visakha.
On the occasion of the Infosys office inauguration, CM Jagan said that Vizag will offer vast opportunities, similar to Hyderabad and Bangalore. He highlighted the city's status as an educational hub, producing 15,000 engineers annually. Infosys officials also mentioned the availability of job opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and opined that there is no shortage of IT professionals in the state.