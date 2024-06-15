Will soon implement free bus travel to women in AP, says Transport minister

Live
The newly appointed Transport Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, has announced that a free travel facility for women in RTC buses will soon be implemented in the state.
Reddy stated that the decision was inspired by similar initiatives in neighbouring states like Telangana and Karnataka, and thorough research will be conducted to ensure successful implementation without any errors.
During his visit to Kadapa, Minister Ramprasad Reddy was warmly welcomed by TDP ranks.
The introduction of free travel for women in RTC buses is expected to provide greater accessibility and convenience for female passengers in Andhra Pradesh.
