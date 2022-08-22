Will work with MLA Sridevi to strengthen party: Dokka

Guntur: MLC and Whip in State Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad expressed happiness over his appointment as the coordinator for Tadikonda Assembly constituency by the party high command. He visited Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem in the district on Monday.

Later speaking to the media, he clarified that he has no disputes with anybody in the party. He assured that he will mingle with all and will strengthen the party. 'I have no groups. Only YS Jagan Mohan Reddy group in the party,' he added.

Stating that MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi was unhappy over his appointment, Vara Prasad said that he will meet her and discuss the matter. We will work together for the party, he added. The MLC stated that he will abide by the party high command's decision on State capital issue and assured that he will try to solve farmers' problems in the State capital irrespective of politics with the cooperation of MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi, if the farmers come forward.