Withdraw meters to pumpsets, demands CPI

Guntur: CPI state assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao said that state government is setting up meters to the agriculture pumpsets and diluting YSR free power scheme.

Addressing the media in Guntur, he demanded that the government withdraw the water meters decision. He suggested the government to take steps to provide market facility to the farmers produce and provide quality seeds and fertilisers.

He demanded that the government withdraw the cash transfer scheme and warned that if the government did not withdraw the scheme, the farmers will give shock to the government.

He criticised that the government is doing injustice to the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of capital at Amaravati. He welcomed the decision of the government to handover case relating to chariot burning in Antarvedi to the CBI.

CPI state assistant secretary J Ajay Kumar said that they will hold dharnas at village and at secretariats on September 14. CPI city secretary Kota Malyadri was also present.