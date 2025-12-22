Withdrawal of anti-labour policies demanded

Rajamahendravaram: The 6th State conference of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers Union (APMWU) will be held in Rajamahendravaram for three days on March 10, 11, and 12. This announcement was made by the Union State General Secretary, P Subbarayudu, during an extensive joint meeting of the East Godavari district unit held at the CPI office on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by the Union Honorary President, Tatipaka Madhu.

Addressing the gathering, Subbarayudu alleged that the Narendra Modi's administration has betrayed the working class by consolidating 44 labour laws into four Labor Codes. He stated that the right to an eight-hour workday has been undermined, allowing employers to extend shifts to 10 or 12 hours, which paves the way for labour exploitation. He further claimed that the new laws weaken the fundamental right to form a union and the right to strike.

Honorary President Tatipaka Madhu demanded that the government immediately regularise all sanitation workers serving in municipalities. His other key demands included the provision of retirement benefits for workers reaching 60 years of age and the implementation of compassionate appointments to provide jobs for the family members of retiring workers.

Union State Secretary Bhajantri Srinivas, Konaseema district unit Honorary President K Sattibabu, General Secretary Thokala Prasad, State Vice-President Dhanala Durgamma, and District President Reddy Ramana participated.