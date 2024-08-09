  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Withdrawal of security for ZP chief criticised

ZP chairperson Boya Girijamma
x

ZP chairperson Boya Girijamma

Highlights

Anantapur: Sudden withdrawal of one plus one security for ZP chairperson Boya Girijamma came under criticism by BC and Women organisations. BC...

Anantapur: Sudden withdrawal of one plus one security for ZP chairperson Boya Girijamma came under criticism by BC and Women organisations. BC organisation termed it as anti-BC and also as anti-women act, as Girijamma belonged to YSRCP.

YSRCP leaders called it as a cheap political act to deny security on political grounds. Party sources said that Girijamma as a chairperson travels extensively to remotest parts ion the district, adding that security must be restored to her.

The ZP chairperson also reportedly contemplating to move the High Court on the issue. Senior police officials, when contacted, revealed that it was not their decision to tone down security for the chairperson, but a directive from the State government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X