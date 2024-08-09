Live
Withdrawal of security for ZP chief criticised
Anantapur: Sudden withdrawal of one plus one security for ZP chairperson Boya Girijamma came under criticism by BC and Women organisations. BC organisation termed it as anti-BC and also as anti-women act, as Girijamma belonged to YSRCP.
YSRCP leaders called it as a cheap political act to deny security on political grounds. Party sources said that Girijamma as a chairperson travels extensively to remotest parts ion the district, adding that security must be restored to her.
The ZP chairperson also reportedly contemplating to move the High Court on the issue. Senior police officials, when contacted, revealed that it was not their decision to tone down security for the chairperson, but a directive from the State government.
