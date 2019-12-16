Without science, there is no life: Tirupati DEO G Narasimha Reddy

Tirupati: "Without science there is no life. Because of science only man kind could have all the comforts in life. Science fairs play a crucial role in enhancing knowledge and insight of the young minds", stressed the District Educational Officer G Narasimha Reddy. He inaugurated the two-day 46th Jawaharlal Nehru National Science, Maths and Environment exhibition (JNNSMEE) – 2019 at Sri Govindaraja Swamy High School in Tirupati on Monday. He said that science fairs will enhance competitive spirit among teachers and students.



TTD Educational Officer Dr Ramana Prasad has said that the role of young scientists in the development of science and technology is vital. He assured all cooperation from TTD for such events. Regional Science Centre Coordinator R Manigandan advised the students to make full use of science exhibitions to enrich their knowledge.

District Science Coordinator P Neelakanta has explained that the focal theme for this year's exhibition is 'Science and Technology for sustainable development' which is having six sub themes. About 280 online registrations have been received for this event and 60 spot registrations were also made.

He said that there will be three categories – individual participation, team participation and teacher exhibits. The first prize winners of all categories under each sub theme will go to display their exhibits at the state level science exhibition to be held in Ongole later and the South India exhibition to be held in Tamil Nadu. Dy Education Officer C Vijayendra Rao, SGS High School Head-master K Krishna Murthy and others have participated. Students in large numbers have been arriving at the school to see the exhibition.