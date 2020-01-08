Woman commits suicide over not having a son in Kurnool district

Kurnool: In an incident, a woman has committed suicide over becoming upset about not having a son. This incident has taken place at Sunkesula village in the Miduturu mandal of Kurnool district on Tuesday.

According to the police, Jagadish of Sunkesula got married to Saramma belongs to the Atmakur mandal in 2000. The couple has three daughters. Saramma was worried that they didn't have a son.

In addition to this, she suffers from severe stomach pain during her menstrual cycle. Over these two reasons, Saramma committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan when there was no one in the house. Upon receiving the complaint from the deceased family members, the police have registered a case and investigating further.