Woman drowns in river while fishing in Kurnool

Kurnool: A woman died due to drowning in Krishna river in Kothapalli mandal in the district on Saturday when the country boat overturned in water. The deceased was identified as Lakshmi (38), a resident of Kapileeshwaram village in the mandal.

The Sub-Inspector of Kothapalli, G Naveen Babu said Lakshmi and her husband Sekhar belong to fisheries community. They were fishing in the Krishna waters. As Lakshmi went to one end of the small boat, it overturned and they fell into water, the SI said.

Sekhar who knows swimming tried to rescue his wife, but he could not save her. Some local people who were present at the place noticed the couple drowning, plunged into water and rescued Sekhar. Before they could rescue Lakshmi, she died, Naveen Babu said.

``The police were informed about the incident. We rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Atmakur General Hospital for autopsy. Based on the statement of Sekhar, we filed a case and are investigating,'' the SI added.