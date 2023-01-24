Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Rajmapet

Rajampet(Annamayya District): A 35 years old woman was found dead in a suspicious circumstances at Vutukuru village of Rajampet mandal on Kadapa-Chennai main road on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as M. Kalavathi(35) of Mochampet area of Kadapa city YSR district.

Police have recovered a heap of Condomes at the incident place. Police suspected that the woman might have been living in prostitution.

They also suspected that some culprits might have murdered the deceased after gang raped her.

The incident came in to the light after some passers by noticed the body of woman lying beside the road margin on Kadapa-Chennai main road as they immediately alerted the police.

Mannuru SI Bakthavatchalam along with staff rushed to the spot and collected some clues at incident place. Mannuru police registered the case and are investigating.



