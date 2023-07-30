Live
- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
- Speeding car creates chaos at Tank Bund, occupants flee scene
Just In
A woman from Krishnagiri of Kurnool has given birth to three babies in a single delivery.
A woman from Krishnagiri of Kurnool has given birth to three babies in a single delivery. The mother and the newborns are reported to be in good health. Dr. Manikya Rao and Dr. Sreelakshmi, Professor of Gynecology at Kurnool Government Hospital, shared the details of the case.
Woman identified as Munni was married to Akbar Basha for 15 years, and after a normal delivery five years ago, she had experienced an abortion. Following her inability to conceive again, she sought treatment at the gynecology department. Upon conducting a scan, it was discovered that she was carrying triplets. The medical team has been closely monitoring her condition, conducting tests, and providing necessary treatment and precautions.
The woman was admitted to the hospital 25 days prior to the delivery, and on Saturday, she underwent a caesarean section. The delivery resulted in the birth of two baby boys weighing 2 kg each, and one baby girl weighing 1.5 kg. The doctors, including Dr. Ratna Kumari, Dr. Supriya, Anesthesiologists Srinivasulu, Mahesh, and PGs Monisha and Afrin, have confirmed the good health of both the mother and the babies.