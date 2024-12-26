Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 12.5L

Ongole: The Prakasam district police successfully solved a house theft case, and arrested a 20-year-old woman who alleg-edly stole gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 12.5 lakh from her relative’s house in Kanigiri town.

Prakasam district SP AR Damodar explained the details at a press meet in his office here on Wednesday.

The Kanigiri police received a complaint from Bathula Ven-kata Ramana stating that 25 sovereigns of gold was stolen from her house in Patakuchipudi Palli on November 4, 2023. The police started the investigation and arrested Vemula Akhila at the RTC bus depot in Kanigiri on Wednesday.

The SP explained that Akhila is a relative of Venkata Ra-mana, and used to visit her house in Patakuchipudi Palli regularly. She noticed where valuable items and safe keys were kept in Ramana’s house. When no one was at home, Akhila allegedly stole their gold ornaments, including chains, rings, necklaces and other items from the iron safe. Under the direction of SP Damodar, special teams led by Additional SP K Nageswara Rao and Kanigiri DSP M Mahe-swara Rao, the investigation team, including Circle In-spector Sk Khajavali apprehended Akhila, when she was boarding the bus to Ongole to sell the jewellery.

The investigation team received certificates of apprecia-tion for their excellent work in solving the case.