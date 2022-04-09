Woman sets house of YSRCP leader on fire

Nellore: A woman allegedly set YSRCP leader's house on fire due to old animosity at Mudivarthi village of Vidavaluru mandal on Friday. In the incident, the YSR Congress leader and his wife sustained injuries and they were shifted to a private hospital in Nellore for treatment.

The woman allegedly poured petrol in the house and fled away from the village while the couple was sleeping in the house. According to police, Sujana hails from Mudivarthi village, had a grudge on YSRC leader Venkatasubba Reddy, who reportedly cancelled her ration dealership a few years ago. Police said she had attempted to kill him nine years ago where the victim received minor injures. Further, Sujana left the village and now again tried to eliminate the YSR Congress leader. On Friday afternoon when the couple was sleeping in their house, the woman locked their room and then poured petrol into the house and set it to fire.

Hearing the screams of couple, locals opened the lock and rescued them, informed the police. Vidavaluru police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Nellore city.

Circle Inspector Rama Krishna Reddy said that they have registered a case on the incident and investigating it. Further, Kovur MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy visited the hospital and consoled Venkatsubba Reddy and his wife. Nellore rural DSP Y Harinath Reddy and Circle Inspector Rama Krishna Reddy visited the village and inquired about the incident. DSP Y Harinath Reddy informed that they have formed special teams to nab the woman.