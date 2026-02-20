Woman undergoes endovac treatment at Nellore Medicover

Nellore: Kotamma (65), a resident of Kavali town, experienced a serious medical emergency when a chicken bone became lodged in her throat. Although the bone was initially removed, it had pierced the esophageal wall, creating a perforation that led to infection spreading internally. This caused severe neck swelling, difficulty breathing, and inability to swallow water.

A multidisciplinary team of specialists at Medicover hospital, including ENT & Head and Neck Oncologist Dr Kadapa Nagendra, Medical Gastroenterologist Dr Manoj Kumar, Surgical Oncologist Dr Varun Prakash and Chief Anaesthesiologist Dr Ranganath, collaborated to assess and treat her condition. They performed Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) combined with advanced Endo-Vac (endoscopic vacuum-assisted closure) therapy. Through a small incision in the neck, the team removed the pus and closed the esophageal wound with endoscopy.

Medicover Hospital management congratulated Ranjith Reddy, Lavanya and Dr Abhishek.