Women empowerment can pave way for gender equality: SP Venkata Appala Naidu

Tirupati/Chittoor: International Women's day celebrations were held in a befitting manner by various institutions and organisations here on Monday. A programme was organised jointly by the Women Studies department of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, APMAS and Tirupati Urban police district.

Speaking on the occasion, Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said that women empowerment can bring gender equality and prevent atrocities. Though there are several Acts to protect women's rights in the country, still they are subjected to atrocities, he pointed out.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna observed that women leadership plays key role in country's progress and students should attain leadership qualities. Delivering the keynote address, Additional SP E Supraja batted for women empowerment and decision-making power.

On the occasion, the Urban police department has launched 'Centre for Women's Safety' at SPMVV. School of Social Sciences Dean Prof T Bharathi presided over the programme in which School of Sciences Prof Nagaraju, APMAS CEO C S Reddy, Head of Women Studies department Prof G Sandhya Rani, Prof P Neeraja and other faculty, non-teaching staff and students took part.

The University has felicitated SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma, SV Medical College Principal Dr C Jaya Bhaskar and Additional SP E Supraja with 'Seva Padma' awards. Some other women who have excelled in their fields also received felicitations.

SV University

The Women Studies Centre of SV University organised a rally in the campus. Rector Prof G M Sundaravalli, Principal Prof B V Muralidhar and Centre's Director Prof D Krishna Murthy have released a pamphlet on 'Disha' Act. The speakers felt that women should get more opportunities to overcome their financial difficulties through which they can help for economic development of the country as well. Prof Stanley Jayakumar, Prof Padmanabham and others took part.

SVIMS organised a Pink bus cancer screening camp at AR police grounds for women employees of the urban police office. In this 70th camp, 68 women have undergone oral screening, mammogram, pap smear and ultrasound tests.

Yoga Association of Chittoor district and Nehru Yuva Kendra has organised 'Clean Village – Green Village' programme on the occasion. District youth officer B Pradeep Kumar, Association secretary S Sreenivasulu Naidu and others took part and distributed cotton bags to the participants.

Saptagiri Grameena Bank held a meeting to celebrate the Women's Day in which C G M Prbhakar Behra, G M Amarendra Kumar, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Grameena Bank Selvaraj and others participated. The third additional junior civil judge D Sowjanya addressed the women at voluntary organisation PASS and explained about their rights. Meanwhile in Chittoor, District Collector M Harinarayan on Monday recalled services of Anganwadi and Asha workers in eradicating polio disease in the country.

Addressing a programme organised on the occasion, collector said the services of Asha workers in vaccination drive was always remembered and described the women as role model for proper growth of children in the country. TUDA Vice Chairman S Harikrishna and secretary S Lakshmi lauded the role of women in the existence of mankind.