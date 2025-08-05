Women empowerment is our priority: Minister Bharath

Kurnool: The coalition government is committed to the all-round development of women, stated Industries Minister TG Bharath, while addressing a gathering the women undergoing tailoring training at KVR College campus in Kurnool on Monday.

The Minister said that various welfare schemes are being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. As part of this, from August 15, women in the State will be provided with free bus travel. He also emphasised that under ‘Thalliki Vandhanam’ scheme, financial assistance is being extended for the education of each child in a family.

Speaking at a special event organised by women trainees marking nearing the completion of 100 days of training, Minister Bharath praised the success of tailoring programmes, citing a local family earning up to Rs 5 lakh per month through tailoring. He noted that women‘s apparel commands high market value and encouraged women to work hard with determination, highlighting that they could surpass their spouses or children in earnings. He also announced plans to offer doll-making skill training and facilitate tie-ups with companies to ensure trainees are gainfully employed. BC Corporation Executive Director Zakir Hussain informed that the government is currently offering basic tailoring training to 3,440 women from BC and EBC communities in the district. Those who maintain at least 75% attendance will receive a free tailor-model sewing machine. Top-performing women will also be given opportunities to pursue advanced courses in fashion designing.

Valmiki Corporation Director Sanjeeva Lakshmi, Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Satish Reddy, corporator Paramesh, coordinator Prabhavati, instructor Rajani and others.