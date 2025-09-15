Women-led development underpins Viksit Bharat: Om Birla

Tirupati: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has underscored that women-led development, centered on the empowerment of women and the welfare of children, is the cornerstone of India’s vision to become a developed nation by 2047.

Inaugurating the National Conference of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Empowerment of Women in Tirupati on Sunday, Birla emphasised that achieving inclusive growth requires the nation’s daughters to be educated, self-reliant, and active participants in governance. The two-day event, with representatives from more than 20 states, is focused on the theme "Women-led development for Viksit Bharat".

Discussions at the conference will cover key areas like gender-responsive budgeting and equipping women to handle the challenges of emerging technologies. Birla hailed the conference as a landmark in India’s democratic journey, bringing together lawmakers and women leaders to share experiences and create strategies for equality.

He stressed that these platforms are essential to ensure that laws and policies reflect the needs of women at every stage of life.

During his address, Birla praised the recently passed Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Bill 2023) as a historic step. He noted that the law, which reserves seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, ensures their rightful place in governance and will help nurture a new generation of leaders.

The Speaker called for greater representation of women from Panchayats to Parliament, stating that their presence in policy-making institutions is crucial to dismantle historical barriers. "As India enters the Amrit Kaal, Nari Shakti is emerging as an unstoppable force guiding the nation towards inclusivity," he said.

Birla also highlighted the ongoing, non-partisan work of the Committees on Empowerment of Women both at the national and state levels. He said their recommendations must ensure that even the most vulnerable women and children have access to education, health, and opportunities.

The Speaker concluded by linking women's empowerment to the Prime Minister's vision of a self-reliant India, adding that no sector is untouched by women's leadership today—from grassroots governance to science and entrepreneurship.

The inaugural session was attended by several dignitaries, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Parliamentary Committee Chairperson D. Purandeswari, and Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu, AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju, AP Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju, state Ministers and legislators.